Rai Reflex Index Price Tops $2.92 on Exchanges (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $14.27 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for about $2.92 or 0.00013517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,131.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.13 or 0.05969257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00021300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 4,881,016 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

