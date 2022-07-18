Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,168.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at $432,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $208,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,962 shares of company stock worth $680,379 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

Radian Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $20.91 on Monday. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $292.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Featured Stories

