Quiztok (QTCON) Achieves Market Cap of $10.54 Million

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $10.54 million and $3.47 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Quiztok

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,688,337,249 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php.

Buying and Selling Quiztok

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

