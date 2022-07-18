QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,134 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.3% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 321.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.08.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $146.03 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

