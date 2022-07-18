Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Up 77.7% in June

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, a growth of 77.7% from the June 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $5,799,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,838,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 710,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 227,597 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PPT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,460. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

