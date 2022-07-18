PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the June 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 971,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

PubMatic Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PUBM stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.65. 7,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,161. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $811.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. PubMatic had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PUBM shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $178,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $178,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $59,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,437 shares of company stock worth $2,476,230. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its stake in PubMatic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.