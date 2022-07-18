PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Update

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PT XL Axiata Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Trading Up 1.0 %

PT XL Axiata Tbk stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.04. 7,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,548. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $4.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Announces Dividend

PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0497 per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th.

PT XL Axiata Tbk provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company offers cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet service provider, voice over Internet protocol, content provider, money remitter service, e-money issuance services, and Internet interconnection services.

