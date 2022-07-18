Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives $14.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRVB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th.
Provention Bio Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.62. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provention Bio
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at $49,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Provention Bio
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)
- Financial services firm Block stock has fallen (-59%) in 2022
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.