Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Morgan Stanley

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PTRA. Barclays dropped their price target on Proterra from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Proterra in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Proterra from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.25 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

NASDAQ PTRA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.73. 29,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,545. Proterra has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 9.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.03.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.27). Proterra had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 100.20%. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Proterra will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proterra by 229.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,920,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780,668 shares in the last quarter. Tao Pro LLC purchased a new position in Proterra during the fourth quarter worth about $101,704,000. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in Proterra by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 7,974,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,415,000 after buying an additional 219,899 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Proterra by 26.5% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,514,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Proterra by 23.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,896,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,303,000 after purchasing an additional 734,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

