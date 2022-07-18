Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prospector Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Prospector Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Prospector Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Prospector Capital stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,153. Prospector Capital has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13.

