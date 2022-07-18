Project TXA (TXA) Trading 25.7% Lower This Week

Project TXA (TXA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. Project TXA has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $257,921.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project TXA coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00004256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Project TXA has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,099.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,255.66 or 0.05819337 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Project TXA Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.

Project TXA Coin Trading

