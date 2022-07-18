Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Trading Down 3%

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $112.55 and last traded at $112.55. Approximately 10,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,974,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 80.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 1.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,183 shares of company stock worth $246,537. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $560,913,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Progressive by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after buying an additional 4,980,478 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,033,000 after buying an additional 2,342,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after buying an additional 1,393,588 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after buying an additional 1,250,492 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

