Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) PT Lowered to $17.50 at Raymond James

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $17.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 136.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $16.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Profound Medical stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.40. 1,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,751. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.19. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 417.41% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Profound Medical will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Profound Medical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 234,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 566,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 48,898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,077,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after buying an additional 110,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

