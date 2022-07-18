Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) PT Lowered to $17.50 at Raymond James

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $17.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 136.49% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $16.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Profound Medical Price Performance
Profound Medical stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.40. 1,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,751. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.19. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $18.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profound Medical
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Profound Medical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 234,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 566,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 48,898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,077,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after buying an additional 110,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.
Profound Medical Company Profile
Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Profound Medical (PROF)
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.