Primecoin (XPM) Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $212.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,475,861 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

