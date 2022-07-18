Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Trading 8.4% Higher

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD)’s stock price traded up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.60 and last traded at $57.60. 575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 79,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $785.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.77). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 468,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after acquiring an additional 233,273 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $9,926,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 53,370 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $3,499,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.