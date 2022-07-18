PRCY Coin (PRCY) Trading Down 25.4% This Week

PRCY Coin (PRCY) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. PRCY Coin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $146,843.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PRCY Coin has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. One PRCY Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00040789 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022442 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001974 BTC.
PRCY Coin Profile
PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,734,889 coins and its circulating supply is 8,479,255 coins. The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin.
