PotCoin (POT) Trading Down 33.5% This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 18th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $555,718.08 and $186.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,192.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.96 or 0.06673328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00024089 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00261750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00102783 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.73 or 0.00661178 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.00 or 0.00531738 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005991 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,646,209 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.