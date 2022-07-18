POLKARARE (PRARE) Trading 17.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

POLKARARE (PRARE) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One POLKARARE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. POLKARARE has a total market cap of $81,108.67 and approximately $165,614.00 worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, POLKARARE has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 851.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $999.73 or 0.04461786 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002198 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00020686 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001773 BTC.
POLKARARE Coin Profile
POLKARARE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,383,253 coins. POLKARARE’s official Twitter account is @PolkaRare.
Buying and Selling POLKARARE
Receive News & Updates for POLKARARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POLKARARE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.