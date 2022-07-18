Polkadex Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $231,069.00 (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Polkadex has a total market cap of $11.02 million and $231,069.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00006944 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 494.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $616.70 or 0.02898479 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00022617 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001926 BTC.
About Polkadex
Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.
