PolkaCover 24-Hour Volume Tops $174,316.00 (CVR)

PolkaCover (CVR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One PolkaCover coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. PolkaCover has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PolkaCover has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PolkaCover alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 465.8% against the dollar and now trades at $575.59 or 0.02698612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00022972 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001922 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover was first traded on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover.

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaCover should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaCover using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaCover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaCover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.