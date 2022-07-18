Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 83,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,507,981 shares.The stock last traded at $10.25 and had previously closed at $10.10.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after buying an additional 2,161,109 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter worth $283,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 179.5% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 45,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,032 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 74.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC now owns 261,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 111,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter valued at $114,000. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

