Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $432.00

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 432 ($5.14) and last traded at GBX 2,000 ($23.79), with a volume of 178801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,968 ($23.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,893.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,122.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 334.92.

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

