Pitbull (PIT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Pitbull (PIT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Pitbull has a total market cap of $35.63 million and $855,068.00 worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pitbull coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pitbull has traded up 2% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 831.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $957.85 or 0.04324151 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004514 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00020609 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001846 BTC.
Pitbull Coin Profile
Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull.
