Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Down 48.8% in June

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the June 15th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the first quarter worth $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pioneer Power Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

PPSI traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,349. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09. Pioneer Power Solutions has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $14.43.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.