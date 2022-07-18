Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives $287.59 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $288.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $302.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $208.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $7.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.16%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

