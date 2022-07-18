Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.01. 922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,960. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $12.95.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.
Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund (MAV)
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.