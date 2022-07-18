Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.01. 922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,960. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 126,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

