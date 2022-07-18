Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.18.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDD. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $111.53. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,519,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,866.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,799,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,840 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,939,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,541 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,418,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,253,000. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

