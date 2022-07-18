Phore Price Tops $0.0071 on Top Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Phore has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $193,985.08 and approximately $51.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008123 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,442,190 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phore is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Phore

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

