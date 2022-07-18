PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Short Interest Up 57.1% in June

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PhoneX Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PXHI remained flat at $0.89 on Monday. PhoneX has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91.
PhoneX Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PhoneX (PXHI)
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
Receive News & Ratings for PhoneX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhoneX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.