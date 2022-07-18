PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Short Interest Up 57.1% in June

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PXHI remained flat at $0.89 on Monday. PhoneX has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91.

PhoneX Holdings, Inc operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms.

