Phoenix Wealth Advisors Trims Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for about 3.0% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,913 shares of company stock valued at $146,107. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.7 %

FAST stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.37. 13,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,516. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

