Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 21,240 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,240 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up about 2.1% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,824,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,003,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,084,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,064,000 after purchasing an additional 811,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,122,000 after purchasing an additional 636,018 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,963,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.93.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

