Phoenix Wealth Advisors Grows Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 799,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.57. 73,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,149,294. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.