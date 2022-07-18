Phoenix Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 18,312 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,312 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 295,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,066,949. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.40. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.01.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

