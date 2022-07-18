Phoenix Wealth Advisors Buys 527 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.16. The company had a trading volume of 33,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,068. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

