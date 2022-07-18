Phoenix Wealth Advisors Buys 194 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 11,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $115.47. 3,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,578. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.72 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.12. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TROW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

