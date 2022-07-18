Phoenix Global Market Capitalization Hits $61.81 Million (PHB)

Phoenix Global (PHB) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, Phoenix Global has traded flat against the US dollar. Phoenix Global has a market capitalization of $61.81 million and $35,601.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenix Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Phoenix Token (PHX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- DragonBall Coin (DBC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- Dhabi Coin (DBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Phoenix Protocol (PHX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Phoenix Global
Phoenix Global (CRYPTO:PHB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,711,738,526 coins. Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com. The Reddit community for Phoenix Global is https://reddit.com/r/PhoenixGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china.
Buying and Selling Phoenix Global
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Phoenix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenix Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.