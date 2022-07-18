Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Pharming Group Price Performance

Pharming Group stock traded up $7.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.26. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pharming Group has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $11.51.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 134.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.