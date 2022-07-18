Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $8.84 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,494 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January comprises about 1.7% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned approximately 4.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $8,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $8,094,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $6,109,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 563.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 153,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 130,373 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,979,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 457.1% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 74,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 61,131 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $32.88. 19 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,185. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $37.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.60.

