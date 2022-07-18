Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.60.

Shares of LULU traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $291.49. 6,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,798. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

