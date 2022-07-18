Personal CFO Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Accenture by 230.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Accenture by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.72. 17,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,189. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.77. The firm has a market cap of $173.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.83.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

