Personal CFO Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $389.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,471,844. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $392.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.18.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

