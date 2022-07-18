Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 3,114 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Comcast by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,455 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Comcast by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

Comcast Price Performance

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $41.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,417,029. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $186.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

