Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.
Permanent TSB Group Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of ILPMY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.25. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,576. Permanent TSB Group has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73.
Permanent TSB Group Company Profile
