PERI Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $856,919.77 (PERI)

PERI Finance (PERI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. PERI Finance has a total market capitalization of $856,919.77 and $566,284.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PERI Finance coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PERI Finance has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 789.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $921.20 or 0.04200674 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004559 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00020468 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001912 BTC.
PERI Finance Profile
PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,615,440 coins and its circulating supply is 8,540,090 coins. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance.
PERI Finance Coin Trading
