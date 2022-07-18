PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Cut by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.52. 58,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,542,264. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

