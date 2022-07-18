PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Short Interest Up 56.7% in June

PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepperLime Health Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayrton Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 57,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 43,776 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $987,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,531,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,928,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.86 during trading on Monday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,849. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

About PepperLime Health Acquisition

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

