Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 3.0% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at $49,118,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,438 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,400. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

