PAYCENT (PYN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

PAYCENT (PYN) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $11,528.25 and approximately $311.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent.

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

