Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 705 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 72.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 86.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 833,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,575,000 after acquiring an additional 385,285 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $34.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on WY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

