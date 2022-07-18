Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $392.96 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $110.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $387.57 and its 200 day moving average is $458.99.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.78.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

